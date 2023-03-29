Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €59.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €59.00 ($63.44) price target from stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Price Performance

ETR:NEM opened at €56.82 ($61.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 1-year high of €94.78 ($101.91).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.