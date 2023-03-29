NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

