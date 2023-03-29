NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.96%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,883.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,883.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Young acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,300 shares of company stock worth $348,913 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewtekOne by 83.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NewtekOne by 81.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

