NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 278.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%.

NEXGEL Trading Down 16.3 %

Shares of NXGL stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.10. NEXGEL has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NEXGEL as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

