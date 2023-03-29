NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextNav in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextNav’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NN opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. NextNav has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,776 shares of company stock worth $56,806 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NextNav by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,086,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 842,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NextNav by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NextNav by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextNav by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in NextNav by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 40,143 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

