NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
NL Industries Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE NL opened at $6.00 on Monday. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
