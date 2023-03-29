NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

NL Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE NL opened at $6.00 on Monday. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NL. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NL Industries by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NL Industries by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

