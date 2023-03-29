Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) PT Lowered to $2.50

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 373.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Nuvve Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NVVE opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvve

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuvve by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuvve by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.