NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Set at $270.00 by UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) has been given a $270.00 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.72.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $652.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average is $173.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

