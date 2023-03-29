Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.