Olaplex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 11,007 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,545% compared to the average volume of 302 call options.

Olaplex Trading Up 0.5 %

OLPX opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Olaplex by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

