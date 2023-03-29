Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OLN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Olin Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Insider Activity

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 888,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

