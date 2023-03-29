OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,256,324 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,647.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,745 shares of company stock worth $3,922,954. Insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. OPAL Fuels has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

