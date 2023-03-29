Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.92.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $244.29 on Monday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 94.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

