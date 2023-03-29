Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Lowered to $88.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA opened at $83.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 57,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 40,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

