Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $151.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.18.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 198.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
Featured Stories
