Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $151.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 198.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 212,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $199,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 56,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth $196,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

