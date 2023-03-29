Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Shares Up 0.5%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PDPYF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 35,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Painted Pony Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Painted Pony Energy Company Profile
Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.
