Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Receives “Underperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.00 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.