Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PFIS opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $25.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.