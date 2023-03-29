Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Petco Health and Wellness’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $8.47 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

