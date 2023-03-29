Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($7.99) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($10.01) to GBX 820 ($10.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.35) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 655 ($8.05) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.71) to GBX 765 ($9.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 713.33 ($8.76).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 553.69 ($6.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.48). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 617.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 593.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,857.14%.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £48,562.66 ($59,666.62). In related news, insider Nicholas Shott purchased 107,427 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of £646,710.54 ($794,582.31). Also, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.72), for a total value of £48,562.66 ($59,666.62). Insiders purchased 107,499 shares of company stock valued at $64,716,423 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

