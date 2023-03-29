Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

