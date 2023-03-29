POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of PNT opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $705.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $34,903,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 66.0% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,590,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 4,523.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.