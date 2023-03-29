POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.79 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About POINT Biopharma Global

PNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

