Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $286,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

