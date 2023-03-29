Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-688 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.79 million. Progress Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

PRGS stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

