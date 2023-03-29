Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $168-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.97 million. Progress Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.3 %

PRGS stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

See Also

