ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

PSM stock opened at €8.95 ($9.62) on Monday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €6.44 ($6.92) and a 12-month high of €12.22 ($13.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

