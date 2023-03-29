Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,544 ($18.97) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.82) price target on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.31) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.34) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.47) to GBX 1,518 ($18.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,614.57 ($19.84).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,060.50 ($13.03) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,238.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,082.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,481.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($16.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

