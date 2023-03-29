PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded PVH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.94.

NYSE:PVH opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in PVH by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

