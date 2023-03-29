Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Reduced by William Blair

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

ZTS stock opened at $165.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

