Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Reduced by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.93.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $320.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.25. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

