Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ovintiv stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,803,000 after purchasing an additional 209,342 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

