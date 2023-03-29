Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Reduced by Analyst

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CURV. William Blair downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.08 million. Torrid had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Torrid by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 936.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 137,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

