Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.80. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health stock opened at $458.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $476.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

