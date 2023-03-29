Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Decreased by Analyst

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Micron Technology in a report released on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Micron Technology by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.