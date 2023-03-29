Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $446.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 380,668 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 210.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 62.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 61,422 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $445,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

