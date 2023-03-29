Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Decreased by Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.15.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$3.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

