Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Lifted by Analyst

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 206,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 376,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.