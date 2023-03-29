QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for QUALCOMM in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the wireless technology company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $121.34 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

