Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.68.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

