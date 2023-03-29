Quent Capital LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

