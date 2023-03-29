Quent Capital LLC Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
