Quent Capital LLC Purchases 827 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

