Quent Capital LLC Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

ED stock opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

