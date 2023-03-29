Quent Capital LLC Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %
ED stock opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.
Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.