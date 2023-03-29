Raymond James Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $165.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FANG. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.30.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.71 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.16.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

