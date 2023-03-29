Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 29,206 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 64,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.04. The company has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

