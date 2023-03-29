Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue Mar 23 Dividend of $0.26 on April 14th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a mar 23 dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 211.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,884,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,118,000 after acquiring an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after acquiring an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

