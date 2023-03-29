Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Raised to $138.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $121.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

RETA opened at $87.52 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $71,725.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $1,588,173.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,496.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $71,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,567.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

