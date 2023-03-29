Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RNSDF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of Renault stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. Renault has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

