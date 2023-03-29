Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Announces Earnings Results

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.